Comex Copper Settles 1.72% Lower at $3.3135 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for September delivery lost 5.80 cents per pound, or 1.72% to $3.3135 today
--Down for six consecutive sessions
--Down 24.75 cents or 6.95% over the last six sessions
--Largest six day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 2, 2022
--Longest losing streak since Wednesday, March 18, 2020 when the market fell for six straight sessions
--Down nine of the past 10 sessions
--Today's settlement value is the sixth lowest this year
--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, July 21, 2022
--Off 32.78% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022
--Up 3.21% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Down 22.83% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 32.78% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022
--Up 3.21% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Off 32.78% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 5.83%
--Year-to-date it is down $1.1415 or 25.62%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
09-26-22 1407ET