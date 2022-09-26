Advanced search
LME COPPER CASH
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
5730.00   -0.27%
02:08pComex Copper Settles 1.72% Lower at $3.3135 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:26aVolkswagen's PowerCo, Umicore Establish JV for Battery Materials
DJ
02:32aAnglo American Begins Copper Operations at Peru Site; Revises Production Guidance
DJ
Summary 
Summary

Comex Copper Settles 1.72% Lower at $3.3135 -- Data Talk

09/26/2022 | 02:08pm EDT
Front Month Comex Copper for September delivery lost 5.80 cents per pound, or 1.72% to $3.3135 today


--Down for six consecutive sessions

--Down 24.75 cents or 6.95% over the last six sessions

--Largest six day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 2, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Wednesday, March 18, 2020 when the market fell for six straight sessions

--Down nine of the past 10 sessions

--Today's settlement value is the sixth lowest this year

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, July 21, 2022

--Off 32.78% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 3.21% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 22.83% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 32.78% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 3.21% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 32.78% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 5.83%

--Year-to-date it is down $1.1415 or 25.62%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-26-22 1407ET

