Comex Copper Settles 1.74% Higher at $4.6435 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for March delivery gained 7.95 cents per pound, or 1.74% to $4.6435 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, March 4, 2022

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Today's settlement value is the seventh highest this year

--Off 5.79% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 16.58% from its 52-week low of $3.983 hit Tuesday, March 30, 2021

--Rose 12.08% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.79% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 7.91% from its 2022 settlement low of $4.303 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Off 5.79% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 4.48%

--Year-to-date it is up 18.85 cents or 4.23%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-10-22 1401ET