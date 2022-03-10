Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. LME Copper Cash
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

LME COPPER CASH
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languages

Comex Copper Settles 1.74% Higher at $4.6435 -- Data Talk

03/10/2022 | 02:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Copper for March delivery gained 7.95 cents per pound, or 1.74% to $4.6435 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, March 4, 2022

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Today's settlement value is the seventh highest this year

--Off 5.79% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 16.58% from its 52-week low of $3.983 hit Tuesday, March 30, 2021

--Rose 12.08% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.79% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 7.91% from its 2022 settlement low of $4.303 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Off 5.79% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 4.48%

--Year-to-date it is up 18.85 cents or 4.23%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-10-22 1401ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ON HOLDING AG 9.89% 22.89 End-of-day quote.-39.46%
All news about LME COPPER CASH
07:59aUK Sanctions Rusal Founder Oleg Deripaska -- Commodities Roundup
DJ
03/09Comex Copper Settles 2.90% Lower at $4.5640 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/08Comex Copper Settles 0.46% Lower at $4.7005 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/07Comex Copper Settles 4.20% Lower at $4.7220 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/06Rio Tinto Settles Mozambique Coal Impairment Case With Australian Regulator
DJ
03/04Comex Copper Ends the Week 10.22% Higher at $4.9290 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/03Comex Copper Settles 2.49% Higher at $4.7715 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/02Comex Copper Settles 1.50% Higher at $4.6555 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/02Sibanye-Stillwater Rejects Appian Capital Claim Over Ending of $1.2 Billion Brazil Mine..
DJ
03/02Appian Capital Pursues Sibanye-Stillwater for Compensation Over Ending of $1.2 Billion ..
DJ
More news
Chart LME COPPER CASH
Duration : Period :
LME Copper Cash Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart