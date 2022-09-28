Advanced search
Comex Copper Settles 1.78% Higher at $3.3820 -- Data Talk

09/28/2022 | 02:03pm EDT
Front Month Comex Copper for September delivery gained 5.90 cents per pound, or 1.78% to $3.3820 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 6.85 cents or 2.07% over the last two sessions

--Off 31.39% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 5.34% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 19.48% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 31.39% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 5.34% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 31.39% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.88%

--Year-to-date it is down $1.073 or 24.09%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-28-22 1402ET

