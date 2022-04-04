Log in
Comex Copper Settles 2.01% Higher at $4.7765 -- Data Talk

04/04/2022 | 01:55pm EDT
Front Month Comex Copper for April delivery gained 9.40 cents per pound, or 2.01% to $4.7765 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, March 17, 2022

--Third highest close in history

--Up five of the past six sessions

--Today's settlement value is the second highest this year

--Highest settlement value since Friday, March 4, 2022

--Off 3.09% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 18.52% from its 52-week low of $4.03 hit Monday, April 12, 2021

--Rose 15.12% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.09% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 11.00% from its 2022 settlement low of $4.303 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Off 3.09% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 32.15 cents or 7.22%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-04-22 1354ET

All news about LME COPPER CASH
01:55pComex Copper Settles 2.01% Higher at $4.7765 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/01Comex Copper Ends the Week 0.12% Lower at $4.6825 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/31Comex Copper Ends the Quarter 6.46% Higher at $4.7430 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/30Comex Copper Settles the Month 0.40% Higher at $4.7395 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/29Comex Copper Settles 0.05% Higher at $4.7165 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/28Comex Copper Settles 0.60% Higher at $4.7140 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/25Comex Copper Ends the Week 0.94% Lower at $4.6860 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/25U.S. to Increase LNG Supply to Europe to Ease Russia Dependence -- Commodities Roundup
DJ
03/24Comex Copper Settles 0.70% Lower at $4.7290 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/23Comex Copper Settles 1.57% Higher at $4.7625 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
