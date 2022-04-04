Comex Copper Settles 2.01% Higher at $4.7765 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for April delivery gained 9.40 cents per pound, or 2.01% to $4.7765 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, March 17, 2022

--Third highest close in history

--Up five of the past six sessions

--Today's settlement value is the second highest this year

--Highest settlement value since Friday, March 4, 2022

--Off 3.09% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 18.52% from its 52-week low of $4.03 hit Monday, April 12, 2021

--Rose 15.12% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.09% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 11.00% from its 2022 settlement low of $4.303 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Off 3.09% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 32.15 cents or 7.22%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-04-22 1354ET