Comex Copper Settles 2.09% Higher at $3.7055 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for November delivery gained 7.60 cents per pound, or 2.09% to $3.7055 today

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 24.82% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 15.42% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 15.40% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 24.82% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 15.42% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 24.82% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 8.55%

--Year-to-date it is down 74.95 cents or 16.82%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

11-08-22 1400ET