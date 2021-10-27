Log in
Comex Copper Settles 2.22% Lower at $4.3870 -- Data Talk

10/27/2021 | 02:04pm EDT
Front Month Comex Copper for October delivery lost 9.95 cents per pound, or 2.22% to $4.3870 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 16.45 cents or 3.61% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Oct. 22, 2021

--Down six of the past eight sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021

--Off 8.19% from its 52-week high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 44.14% from its 52-week low of $3.0435 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 43.51% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.19% from its 2021 settlement high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 23.96% from its 2021 settlement low of $3.539 hit Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021

--Off 8.19% from its record high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 7.26%

--Year-to-date it is up 87.30 cents or 24.84%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-27-21 1403ET

