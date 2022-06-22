Comex Copper Settles 2.26% Lower at $3.9515 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for June delivery lost 9.15 cents per pound, or 2.26% to $3.9515 today

--Down seven of the past nine sessions

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021

--Off 19.83% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Down 8.76% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.83% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Off 19.83% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 8.00%

--Year-to-date it is down 50.35 cents or 11.30%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

