LME COPPER CASH
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
5730.00   -0.27%
Comex Copper Settles 2.26% Lower at $3.9515 -- Data Talk

06/22/2022 | 02:03pm EDT
Front Month Comex Copper for June delivery lost 9.15 cents per pound, or 2.26% to $3.9515 today


--Down seven of the past nine sessions

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021

--Off 19.83% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Down 8.76% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.83% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Off 19.83% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 8.00%

--Year-to-date it is down 50.35 cents or 11.30%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-22-22 1402ET

03:53aUmicore Shares Fall After It Set Financial Targets
DJ
02:56aUmicore Targets Doubling of Revenue by 2030
DJ
06/21Comex Copper Settles 0.63% Higher at $4.0430 -- Data Talk
DJ
06/17Comex Copper Ends the Week 6.59% Lower at $4.0175 -- Data Talk
DJ
06/16Comex Copper Settles 1.33% Lower at $4.1120 -- Data Talk
DJ
06/16Turkey, UN Eye Sea Lane for Grain Through Ukraine's Mines -- Commodities Roundup
DJ
06/15BHP Aims to Mine Mt Arthur Coal Until 2030 After Scrapping Sale
DJ
06/15Comex Copper Settles 0.14% Higher at $4.1675 -- Data Talk
DJ
06/15Antofagasta Expects 2022 Copper Production at Bottom of Guidance Range
DJ
06/14Comex Copper Settles 1.30% Lower at $4.1615 -- Data Talk
DJ
