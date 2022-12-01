Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. LME Copper Cash
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

LME COPPER CASH
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
5730.00   -0.27%
02:03pComex Copper Settles 2.27% Higher at $3.8140 -- Data Talk
DJ
11:44aTeck Resources Market-Perform Rating Reiterated at BMO After Management Meetings; Price Target Kept at C$46.00
MT
11:38aIvanhoe Electric Kept at Outperform/Speculative Risk at BMO Capital After Santa Cruz Visit; Price Target Reiterated at US$15.00
MT
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languages

Comex Copper Settles 2.27% Higher at $3.8140 -- Data Talk

12/01/2022 | 02:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Copper for December delivery gained 8.45 cents per pound, or 2.27% to $3.8140 today


--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up six of the past seven sessions

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022

--Off 22.62% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 18.80% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 11.28% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 22.62% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 18.80% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 22.62% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 64.10 cents or 14.39%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-01-22 1402ET

All news about LME COPPER CASH
02:03pComex Copper Settles 2.27% Higher at $3.8140 -- Data Talk
DJ
11:44aTeck Resources Market-Perform Rating Reiterated at BMO After Management Meetings; Price..
MT
11:38aIvanhoe Electric Kept at Outperform/Speculative Risk at BMO Capital After Santa Cruz Vi..
MT
11:31aNational Bank of Canada Reiterates First Quantum's Outperform Rating After Conversion O..
MT
10:58aBMW invests in low carbon copper firm Jetti
RE
10:50aMirasol Resources Rises Over 18% After Starting 2022/23 Exploration Program at Flagship..
MT
10:48aElectric Royalties Up 8.5% After Offering Update on Royalty Portfolio
MT
10:46aRBC Capital Markets Outlines Canadian Base Metals Equity Positioning
MT
10:30aMirasol Resources Brief: Up 13.5% After Advancing Exploration to..
MT
09:47aTeck Resources Maintained at Buy at Stifel GMP Following Management Meeting; Price Targ..
MT
More news
Chart LME COPPER CASH
Duration : Period :
LME Copper Cash Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart