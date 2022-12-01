Comex Copper Settles 2.27% Higher at $3.8140 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for December delivery gained 8.45 cents per pound, or 2.27% to $3.8140 today

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up six of the past seven sessions

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022

--Off 22.62% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 18.80% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 11.28% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 22.62% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 18.80% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 22.62% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 64.10 cents or 14.39%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-01-22 1402ET