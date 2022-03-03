Log in
LME COPPER CASH
Comex Copper Settles 2.49% Higher at $4.7715 -- Data Talk

03/03/2022 | 02:01pm EST
Front Month Comex Copper for March delivery gained 11.60 cents per pound, or 2.49% to $4.7715 today


--Second highest close in history

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 32.70 cents or 7.36% over the last three sessions

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Off 0.15% from its 52-week high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 19.80% from its 52-week low of $3.983 hit Tuesday, March 30, 2021

--Rose 19.56% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 10.89% from its 2022 settlement low of $4.303 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Off 0.15% from its record high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 31.65 cents or 7.10%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-03-22 1400ET

All news about LME COPPER CASH
02:01pComex Copper Settles 2.49% Higher at $4.7715 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/02Comex Copper Settles 1.50% Higher at $4.6555 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/02Sibanye-Stillwater Rejects Appian Capital Claim Over Ending of $1.2 Billion Brazil Mine..
DJ
03/02Appian Capital Pursues Sibanye-Stillwater for Compensation Over Ending of $1.2 Billion ..
DJ
03/01Comex Copper Settles 3.19% Higher at $4.5865 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/28Comex Copper Ends the Month 2.93% Higher at $4.4445 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/28Filo Mining Shares Rise After C$100 Million BHP Investment
DJ
02/25Comex Copper Ends the Week the Month 1.05% Lower at $4.4720 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/24Comex Copper Settles 0.61% Lower at $4.4540 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/24Anglo American Declares $1 Billion Special Dividend as 2021 Profit Quadrupled -- Update
DJ
More news
