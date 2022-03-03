Comex Copper Settles 2.49% Higher at $4.7715 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for March delivery gained 11.60 cents per pound, or 2.49% to $4.7715 today
--Second highest close in history
--Up for three consecutive sessions
--Up 32.70 cents or 7.36% over the last three sessions
--Up four of the past five sessions
--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, May 11, 2021
--Off 0.15% from its 52-week high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021
--Up 19.80% from its 52-week low of $3.983 hit Tuesday, March 30, 2021
--Rose 19.56% from 52 weeks ago
--Up 10.89% from its 2022 settlement low of $4.303 hit Friday, Jan. 28, 2022
--Off 0.15% from its record high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021
--Year-to-date it is up 31.65 cents or 7.10%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-03-22 1400ET