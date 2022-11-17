Advanced search
  Homepage
  Commodities
  LME Copper Cash
  News
  Summary
       

LME COPPER CASH
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
5730.00   -0.27%
Comex Copper Settles 2.60% Lower at $3.6895 -- Data Talk

11/17/2022 | 02:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Copper for November delivery lost 9.85 cents per pound, or 2.60% to $3.6895 today


--Down for four consecutive sessions

--Down 26.15 cents or 6.62% over the last four sessions

--Longest losing streak since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, when the market fell for six straight sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Monday, Nov. 7, 2022

--Off 25.15% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 14.92% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 14.40% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 25.15% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 14.92% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 25.15% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 8.09%

--Year-to-date it is down 76.55 cents or 17.18%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-17-22 1404ET

