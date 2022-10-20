Advanced search
LME COPPER CASH
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
5730.00   -0.27%
10/19Comex Copper Settles 1.35% Lower at $3.3605 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/18BHP Sees Macro Headwinds Continuing to Weigh on Supply Chains, Costs -- Commodity Comment
DJ
10/18BHP 1Q Iron-Ore, Copper Output Up, Coal Production Down
DJ
Comex Copper Settles 2.69% Higher at $3.4510 -- Data Talk

10/20/2022 | 02:02pm EDT
Front Month Comex Copper for October delivery gained 9.05 cents per pound, or 2.69% to $3.4510 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 29.99% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 7.49% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 24.76% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 29.99% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 7.49% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 29.99% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.26%

--Year-to-date it is down $1.004 or 22.54%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-20-22 1401ET

