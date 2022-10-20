Comex Copper Settles 2.69% Higher at $3.4510 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for October delivery gained 9.05 cents per pound, or 2.69% to $3.4510 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 29.99% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 7.49% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 24.76% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 29.99% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 7.49% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 29.99% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.26%

--Year-to-date it is down $1.004 or 22.54%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-20-22 1401ET