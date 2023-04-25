Front Month Comex Copper for April delivery lost 10.70 cents per pound, or 2.71% to $3.8460 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Down for five consecutive sessions

--Down 24.35 cents or 5.95% over the last five sessions

--Longest losing streak since Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, when the market fell for five straight sessions

--Down seven of the past eight sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Off 15.55% from its 52-week high of $4.554 hit Thursday, June 2, 2022

--Up 19.79% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 13.38% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.87% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.267 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 2.85% from its 2023 settlement low of $3.7395 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 21.97% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 6.30%

--Year-to-date it is up 4.05 cents or 1.06%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-25-23 1352ET