Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. LME Copper Cash
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

LME COPPER CASH
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
5730.00   -0.27%
01:56pComex Copper Settles 2.78% Lower at $3.9865 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:55pOrogen Royalties Agrees to Sell Ball Creek West to P2 Gold, Options Ball Creek East to Kingfisher Metals
MT
01:04pCorcel renews license; GreenX raises GBP3.9 million
AN
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Copper Settles 2.78% Lower at $3.9865 -- Data Talk

03/07/2023 | 01:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Copper for March delivery lost 11.40 cents per pound, or 2.78% to $3.9865 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 24, 2023

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Friday, Feb. 24, 2023

--Off 16.88% from its 52-week high of $4.796 hit Monday, April 18, 2022

--Up 24.17% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 15.19% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.57% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.267 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 6.61% from its 2023 settlement low of $3.7395 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 19.12% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 18.10 cents or 4.76%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-07-23 1355ET

All news about LME COPPER CASH
01:56pComex Copper Settles 2.78% Lower at $3.9865 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:55pOrogen Royalties Agrees to Sell Ball Creek West to P2 Gold, Options Ball Creek East to ..
MT
01:04pCorcel renews license; GreenX raises GBP3.9 million
AN
12:56pCERAWEEK-Rio Tinto keeps working to build Indigenous support for Resolution mine
RE
12:20pSable Resources Outlines Initial Drill Results from Don Julio Project
MT
12:13pBiden climate law will stumble without permitting reform, industry warns
RE
12:01pNational Bank of Canada Notes Foran's Latest Assays From Tesla Target
MT
11:59aVital Battery Metals Down As "Solidifies" its Battery Metals Portfolio with the Acquisi..
MT
09:08aKingfisher Metals Enters Into Option Agreements to Consolidate 362-Square-Kilometer Cop..
MT
07:09aMajor copper producers unveil plan to reach net zero emissions by 2050
RE
More news
Chart LME COPPER CASH
Duration : Period :
LME Copper Cash Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart