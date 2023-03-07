Comex Copper Settles 2.78% Lower at $3.9865 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for March delivery lost 11.40 cents per pound, or 2.78% to $3.9865 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 24, 2023

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Friday, Feb. 24, 2023

--Off 16.88% from its 52-week high of $4.796 hit Monday, April 18, 2022

--Up 24.17% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 15.19% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.57% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.267 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 6.61% from its 2023 settlement low of $3.7395 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 19.12% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 18.10 cents or 4.76%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-07-23 1355ET