Comex Copper Settles 2.80% Higher at $4.1655 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for February delivery gained 11.35 cents per pound, or 2.80% to $4.1655 today

--Largest one day dollar gain since Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

--Largest one day percentage gain since Monday, Jan. 9, 2023

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Off 15.49% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 29.75% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 7.94% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.38% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.267 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 11.39% from its 2023 settlement low of $3.7395 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 15.49% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.49%

--Year-to-date it is up 36.00 cents or 9.46%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

02-16-23 1350ET