  Homepage
  Commodities
  LME Copper Cash
  News
  Summary
       

LME COPPER CASH
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
5730.00   -0.27%
10/31Comex Copper Ends the Month 0.83% Lower at $3.4135 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/28Comex Copper Ends the Week 0.79% Lower at $3.4660 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/28Glencore Year-to-Date Performance Hurt by War, Weather, Strikes -- Commodity Comment
DJ
Summary 
Summary

Comex Copper Settles 2.81% Higher at $3.5095 -- Data Talk

11/01/2022 | 02:00pm EDT
Front Month Comex Copper for November delivery gained 9.60 cents per pound, or 2.81% to $3.5095 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 28.80% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 9.31% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 19.76% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 28.80% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 9.31% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 28.80% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 94.55 cents or 21.22%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-01-22 1359ET

