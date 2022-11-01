Comex Copper Settles 2.81% Higher at $3.5095 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for November delivery gained 9.60 cents per pound, or 2.81% to $3.5095 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 28.80% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 9.31% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 19.76% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 28.80% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 9.31% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 28.80% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 94.55 cents or 21.22%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

11-01-22 1359ET