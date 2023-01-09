Comex Copper Settles 2.81% Higher at $4.0185 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for January delivery gained 11.00 cents per pound, or 2.81% to $4.0185 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 27.90 cents or 7.46% over the last three sessions

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, June 21, 2022

--Off 18.47% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 25.17% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 7.50% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 7.46% from its 2023 settlement low of $3.7395 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 18.47% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 5.60%

--Year-to-date it is up 21.30 cents or 5.60%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

