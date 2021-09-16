Log in
Comex Copper Settles 2.84% Lower at $4.2785 -- Data Talk

09/16/2021 | 02:03pm EDT
Front Month Comex Copper for September delivery lost 12.50 cents per pound, or 2.84% to $4.2785 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, June 17, 2021

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021

--Off 10.46% from its 52-week high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 49.42% from its 52-week low of $2.8635 hit Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020

--Rose 39.52% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.46% from its 2021 settlement high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 20.90% from its 2021 settlement low of $3.539 hit Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021

--Off 10.46% from its record high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 1.87%

--Year-to-date it is up 76.45 cents or 21.76%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-16-21 1402ET

