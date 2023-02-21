Comex Copper Settles 2.93% Higher at $4.2345 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for February delivery gained 12.05 cents per pound, or 2.93% to $4.2345 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

--Up four of the past six sessions

--Today's settlement value is the sixth highest this year

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Off 14.09% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 31.90% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 6.11% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.76% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.267 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 13.24% from its 2023 settlement low of $3.7395 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 14.09% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.14%

--Year-to-date it is up 42.90 cents or 11.27%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-21-23 1352ET