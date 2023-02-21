Comex Copper Settles 2.93% Higher at $4.2345 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for February delivery gained 12.05 cents per pound, or 2.93% to $4.2345 today
--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 11, 2022
--Up four of the past six sessions
--Today's settlement value is the sixth highest this year
--Highest settlement value since Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023
--Off 14.09% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022
--Up 31.90% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Down 6.11% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 0.76% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.267 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023
--Up 13.24% from its 2023 settlement low of $3.7395 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023
--Off 14.09% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 0.14%
--Year-to-date it is up 42.90 cents or 11.27%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
02-21-23 1352ET