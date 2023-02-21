Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. LME Copper Cash
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

LME COPPER CASH
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
5730.00   -0.27%
01:53pComex Copper Settles 2.93% Higher at $4.2345 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:06pFTSE 100 Ends Tuesday Down, as Better Data and Rising Yields Act as a Drag
DJ
11:52aMarkets downbeat ahead of US Fed minutes
AN
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Copper Settles 2.93% Higher at $4.2345 -- Data Talk

02/21/2023 | 01:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Copper for February delivery gained 12.05 cents per pound, or 2.93% to $4.2345 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

--Up four of the past six sessions

--Today's settlement value is the sixth highest this year

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Off 14.09% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 31.90% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 6.11% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.76% from its 2023 settlement high of $4.267 hit Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

--Up 13.24% from its 2023 settlement low of $3.7395 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 14.09% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.14%

--Year-to-date it is up 42.90 cents or 11.27%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-21-23 1352ET

All news about LME COPPER CASH
01:53pComex Copper Settles 2.93% Higher at $4.2345 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:06pFTSE 100 Ends Tuesday Down, as Better Data and Rising Yields Act as a Drag
DJ
11:52aMarkets downbeat ahead of US Fed minutes
AN
11:26aDore Copper Announces Exercise of Joe Mann Option for 100% Interest in the Property
MT
10:45aOceanaGold Swings To Q4 2022 Adjusted Profit Year Over Year, Sets Multi-Year Outlook; N..
MT
10:45aLloyds Banking's Investor Returns to Face Full-Year Spotlight
DJ
10:24aCobra Resources identifies new gold exploration targets at Wudinna
AN
09:47aNational Bank of Canada Notes Teck Resources Q4 Miss; Says Coal Business Spinoff to Cre..
MT
08:10aArizona Sonoran Copper Says Intersected 1.17% Total Copper over 133.7 Metres at Parks/S..
MT
07:38aOceanaGold Swings To Q4 2022 Adjusted Profit Year Over Year, Sets Multi-Year Outlook
MT
More news
Chart LME COPPER CASH
Duration : Period :
LME Copper Cash Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart