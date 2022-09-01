Comex Copper Settles 2.96% Lower at $3.4145 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for September delivery lost 10.40 cents per pound, or 2.96% to $3.4145 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down for four consecutive sessions

--Longest losing streak since Wednesday, July 6, 2022 when the market fell for five straight sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, July 26, 2022

--Off 30.73% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 6.35% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 20.41% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 30.73% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 6.35% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 30.73% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down $1.0405 or 23.36%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-01-22 1402ET