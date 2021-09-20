Log in
Comex Copper Settles 3.03% Lower at $4.1170 -- Data Talk

09/20/2021 | 02:02pm EDT
Front Month Comex Copper for September delivery lost 12.85 cents per pound, or 3.03% to $4.1170 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, June 17, 2021

--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down 28.65 cents or 6.51% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar decline since Thursday, June 17, 2021

--Largest three day percentage decline since Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

--Down five of the past six sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

--Off 13.84% from its 52-week high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 43.78% from its 52-week low of $2.8635 hit Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020

--Rose 35.90% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.84% from its 2021 settlement high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 16.33% from its 2021 settlement low of $3.539 hit Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021

--Off 13.84% from its record high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 5.57%

--Year-to-date it is up 60.30 cents or 17.16%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-20-21 1401ET

