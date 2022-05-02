Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. LME Copper Cash
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

LME COPPER CASH
End-of-day quote  -  02-19
5730.00   -0.27%
02:06pComex Copper Settles 3.17% Lower at $4.2555 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/29Comex Copper Ends the Month 7.34% Lower at $4.3950 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/28Comex Copper Settles the Month 0.96% Lower at $4.4135 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languages

Comex Copper Settles 3.17% Lower at $4.2555 -- Data Talk

05/02/2022 | 02:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Copper for May delivery lost 13.95 cents per pound, or 3.17% to $4.2555 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, March 7, 2022

--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down eight of the past 10 sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021

--Off 13.66% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 5.37% from its 52-week low of $4.0385 hit Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

--Down 6.33% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.66% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Off 13.66% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 19.95 cents or 4.48%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-02-22 1405ET

All news about LME COPPER CASH
02:06pComex Copper Settles 3.17% Lower at $4.2555 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/29Comex Copper Ends the Month 7.34% Lower at $4.3950 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/28Comex Copper Settles the Month 0.96% Lower at $4.4135 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/28ARIZONA SONORAN COPPER : Rio Tinto Included in C$30.5 Million Private Placement
DJ
04/28Greatland Says 2022 Havieron Drill Results Are Tremendous
DJ
04/28Glencore Cuts 2022 Guidance for Copper, Cobalt, Zinc -- Update
DJ
04/28Glencore Hit by Geotechnical Issues at DRC, Slow Kazakhstan Ramp-Up -- Commodity Commen..
DJ
04/28Glencore Cuts 2022 Guidance for Copper, Cobalt, Zinc
DJ
04/27Comex Copper Settles 0.33% Higher at $4.4545 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/26Comex Copper Settles 0.20% Lower at $4.4400 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
Chart LME COPPER CASH
Duration : Period :
LME Copper Cash Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart