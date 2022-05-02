Comex Copper Settles 3.17% Lower at $4.2555 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for May delivery lost 13.95 cents per pound, or 3.17% to $4.2555 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, March 7, 2022

--Down for three consecutive sessions

--Down eight of the past 10 sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021

--Off 13.66% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 5.37% from its 52-week low of $4.0385 hit Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

--Down 6.33% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.66% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Off 13.66% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 19.95 cents or 4.48%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-02-22 1405ET