Comex Copper Settles 3.25% Higher at $4.5640 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for January delivery gained 14.35 cents per pound, or 3.25%(rounded) to $4.5640 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 21.95 cents or 5.05% over the last two sessions

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021

--Off 4.49% from its 52-week high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 28.96% from its 52-week low of $3.539 hit Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021

--Rose 26.18% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 5.05% from its 2022 settlement low of $4.3445 hit Monday, Jan. 10, 2022

--Off 4.49% from its record high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 2.45%

--Year-to-date it is up 10.90 cents or 2.45%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-12-22 1401ET