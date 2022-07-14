Log in
  Homepage
  Commodities
  LME Copper Cash
  News
  Summary
       

LME COPPER CASH
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
5730.00   -0.27%
02:11pComex Copper Settles 3.46% Lower at $3.2105 -- Data Talk
DJ
08:07aBarrick On Track to Hit 2022 Production Guidance After Higher 2Q Output -- Commodity Comment
DJ
07/13Comex Copper Settles 0.88% Higher at $3.3255 -- Data Talk
DJ
Summary 
Summary

Comex Copper Settles 3.46% Lower at $3.2105 -- Data Talk

07/14/2022 | 02:11pm EDT
Front Month Comex Copper for July delivery lost 11.50 cents per pound, or 3.46% to $3.2105 today


--Down nine of the past 11 sessions

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020

--Off 34.87% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Down 25.91% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 34.87% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Off 34.87% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 13.57%

--Year-to-date it is down $1.2445 or 27.93%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-14-22 1410ET

All news about LME COPPER CASH
02:11pComex Copper Settles 3.46% Lower at $3.2105 -- Data Talk
DJ
08:07aBarrick On Track to Hit 2022 Production Guidance After Higher 2Q Output -- Commodity Co..
DJ
07/13Comex Copper Settles 0.88% Higher at $3.3255 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/13Umicore to Build Canadian EV-Battery Materials Plant
DJ
07/12Comex Copper Settles 4.10% Lower at $3.2965 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/11Comex Copper Settles 2.68% Lower at $3.4375 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/11WEEKLY RECAP : Dollar Strength Puts Euro Parity Within Sight Amid Growth Worries -- Market..
DJ
07/08Comex Copper Ends the Week 2.40% Lower at $3.5320 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/08BHP Group Considering Appeal to Ruling Over Samarco Dam Failure
DJ
07/07Comex Copper Settles 4.80% Higher at $3.5820 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
