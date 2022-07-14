Comex Copper Settles 3.46% Lower at $3.2105 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for July delivery lost 11.50 cents per pound, or 3.46% to $3.2105 today

--Down nine of the past 11 sessions

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020

--Off 34.87% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Down 25.91% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 34.87% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Off 34.87% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 13.57%

--Year-to-date it is down $1.2445 or 27.93%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-14-22 1410ET