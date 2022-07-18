Comex Copper Settles 3.51% Higher at $3.3480 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for July delivery gained 11.35 cents per pound, or 3.51% to $3.3480 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, July 7, 2022

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 13.75 cents or 4.28% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, July 7, 2022

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Today's settlement value is the fifth lowest this year

--Highest settlement value since Monday, July 11, 2022

--Off 32.08% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 4.28% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 20.48% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 32.08% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 4.28% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 32.08% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 9.87%

--Year-to-date it is down $1.107 or 24.85%

