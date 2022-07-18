Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. LME Copper Cash
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

LME COPPER CASH
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
5730.00   -0.27%
07/15Comex Copper Ends the Week 8.42% Lower at $3.2345 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/14Rio Tinto Says Mongolia Copper Mine Cost Up by Roughly $300 Million
DJ
07/14RIO TINTO : China Covid Curbs Weighed More on Steel Demand Than Output -- Commodity Comment
DJ
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languages

Comex Copper Settles 3.51% Higher at $3.3480 -- Data Talk

07/18/2022 | 02:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Copper for July delivery gained 11.35 cents per pound, or 3.51% to $3.3480 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, July 7, 2022

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 13.75 cents or 4.28% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, July 7, 2022

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Today's settlement value is the fifth lowest this year

--Highest settlement value since Monday, July 11, 2022

--Off 32.08% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 4.28% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 20.48% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 32.08% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 4.28% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 32.08% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 9.87%

--Year-to-date it is down $1.107 or 24.85%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-18-22 1401ET

All news about LME COPPER CASH
07/15Comex Copper Ends the Week 8.42% Lower at $3.2345 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/14Rio Tinto Says Mongolia Copper Mine Cost Up by Roughly $300 Million
DJ
07/14RIO TINTO : China Covid Curbs Weighed More on Steel Demand Than Output -- Commodity Commen..
DJ
07/14Rio Tinto Says 2Q Iron-Ore Exports Up, But Cautions on Economic Outlook -- Update
DJ
07/14Rio Tinto 2Q Iron Ore Exports Up 5%; Aluminum, Diamond Guidance Cut
DJ
07/14Comex Copper Settles 3.46% Lower at $3.2105 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/14Barrick On Track to Hit 2022 Production Guidance After Higher 2Q Output -- Commodity Co..
DJ
07/13Comex Copper Settles 0.88% Higher at $3.3255 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/13Umicore to Build Canadian EV-Battery Materials Plant
DJ
07/12Comex Copper Settles 4.10% Lower at $3.2965 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
Chart LME COPPER CASH
Duration : Period :
LME Copper Cash Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart