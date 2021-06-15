Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. LME Copper Cash
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

LME COPPER CASH
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Comex Copper Settles 4.24% Lower at $4.3400 -- Data Talk

06/15/2021 | 01:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Copper for June delivery lost 19.20 cents per pound, or 4.24% to $4.3400 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, April 28, 2021

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 20.15 cents or 4.44% over the last two sessions

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, April 22, 2021

--Off 9.18% from its 52-week high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 69.13% from its 52-week low of $2.566 hit Tuesday, June 16, 2020

--Rose 69.13% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.18% from its 2021 settlement high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 22.63% from its 2021 settlement low of $3.539 hit Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021

--Off 9.18% from its record high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 7.31%

--Year-to-date it is up 82.60 cents or 23.51%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-15-21 1351ET

All news about LME COPPER CASH
01:52pComex Copper Settles 4.24% Lower at $4.3400 -- Data Talk
DJ
10:12aFTSE 100 Closes Higher Boosted by Strenghtened US Economy
DJ
05:25aDGAP-PVR : Aurubis AG: Release according to -3-
DJ
05:25aDGAP-PVR : Aurubis AG: Release according to -2-
DJ
05:25aDGAP-PVR : Aurubis AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [t..
DJ
06/14Comex Copper Settles 0.21% Lower at $4.5320 -- Data Talk
DJ
06/12Miners Try to Get Covid-19 Vaccines Into Areas Where Shots Are Scarce
DJ
06/10Miners' Efforts to Attract More Female Workers Fall Flat
DJ
06/04Nornickel has resumed ore mining at taimyrsky mine
DJ
06/03Rio Tinto Adds Ex-Aboriginal Affairs Minister Ben Wyatt to Board
DJ
More news
Chart LME COPPER CASH
Duration : Period :
LME Copper Cash Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart