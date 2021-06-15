Comex Copper Settles 4.24% Lower at $4.3400 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for June delivery lost 19.20 cents per pound, or 4.24% to $4.3400 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, April 28, 2021

--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 20.15 cents or 4.44% over the last two sessions

--Down four of the past five sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, April 22, 2021

--Off 9.18% from its 52-week high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 69.13% from its 52-week low of $2.566 hit Tuesday, June 16, 2020

--Rose 69.13% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.18% from its 2021 settlement high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 22.63% from its 2021 settlement low of $3.539 hit Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021

--Off 9.18% from its record high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 7.31%

--Year-to-date it is up 82.60 cents or 23.51%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-15-21 1351ET