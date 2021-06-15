Comex Copper Settles 4.24% Lower at $4.3400 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for June delivery lost 19.20 cents per pound, or 4.24% to $4.3400 today
--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, April 28, 2021
--Down for two consecutive sessions
--Down 20.15 cents or 4.44% over the last two sessions
--Down four of the past five sessions
--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, April 22, 2021
--Off 9.18% from its 52-week high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021
--Up 69.13% from its 52-week low of $2.566 hit Tuesday, June 16, 2020
--Rose 69.13% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 9.18% from its 2021 settlement high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021
--Up 22.63% from its 2021 settlement low of $3.539 hit Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021
--Off 9.18% from its record high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021
--Month-to-date it is down 7.31%
--Year-to-date it is up 82.60 cents or 23.51%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
06-15-21 1351ET