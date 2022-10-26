Comex Copper Settles 5.19% Higher at $3.6295 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for October delivery gained 17.90 cents per pound, or 5.19% to $3.6295 today

--Largest one day dollar gain since Thursday, June 2, 2022

--Largest one day percentage gain since Tuesday, April 27, 2021

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Highest settlement value since Friday, Aug. 26, 2022

--Off 26.36% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 13.05% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 17.27% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 26.36% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 13.05% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 26.36% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 5.45%

--Year-to-date it is down 82.55 cents or 18.53%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-26-22 1423ET