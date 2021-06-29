Log in
Comex Copper Settles the Month 0.04% Lower at $4.2765 -- Data Talk

06/29/2021 | 02:14pm EDT
Front Month Comex Copper for July (new front month) delivery lost 0.15 cent per pound, or 0.04% to $4.2765 today

--Down for four consecutive sessions

--Down 5.45 cents or 1.26% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, June 22, 2021

--Longest losing streak since Friday, May 1, 2020 when the market fell for four straight sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Tuesday, June 22, 2021

--Off 10.51% from its 52-week high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 57.60% from its 52-week low of $2.7135 hit Tuesday, June 30, 2020

--Rose 57.60% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.51% from its 2021 settlement high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 20.84% from its 2021 settlement low of $3.539 hit Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021

--Off 10.51% from its record high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 8.67%

--Year-to-date it is up 76.25 cents or 21.70%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-29-21 1413ET

