  Homepage
  Commodities
  LME Copper Cash
  News
  Summary
       

LME COPPER CASH
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
5730.00   -0.27%
Comex Copper Settles the Month 0.13% Higher at $3.7790 -- Data Talk

06/29/2022 | 02:04pm EDT
Front Month Comex Copper for July (new front month) delivery gained 0.50 cent per pound, or 0.13% to $3.7790 today


--Up for four consecutive sessions

--Longest winning streak since Monday, April 18, 2022 when the market rose for four straight sessions

--Today's settlement value is the third lowest this year

--Off 23.33% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 0.55% from its 52-week low of $3.7585 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Down 12.04% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 23.33% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 0.55% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.7585 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Off 23.33% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 12.01%

--Year-to-date it is down 67.60 cents or 15.17%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-29-22 1403ET

All news about LME COPPER CASH
02:04pComex Copper Settles the Month 0.13% Higher at $3.7790 -- Data Talk
DJ
08:19aStar Diamond Shares Plummet as JV Partner Considers Potential Project Exit
DJ
06/28Comex Copper Settles 0.13% Higher at $3.7840 -- Data Talk
DJ
06/28BHP Expects to Spend US$4 Billion on Emissions Reduction to 2030, Executive Says
DJ
06/27Comex Copper Settles 0.51% Higher at $3.7790 -- Data Talk
DJ
06/24Comex Copper Ends the Week 6.41% Lower at $3.7600 -- Data Talk
DJ
06/23Comex Copper Settles 4.88% Lower at $3.7585 -- Data Talk
DJ
06/22Southern Copper on Track for Lowest Close Since November 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
06/22Comex Copper Settles 2.26% Lower at $3.9515 -- Data Talk
DJ
06/22Umicore, Idemitsu Team Up for High-Performance Solid-State Battery Materials
DJ
Chart LME COPPER CASH
LME Copper Cash Technical Analysis Chart
