Comex Copper Settles the Month 0.13% Higher at $3.7790 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for July (new front month) delivery gained 0.50 cent per pound, or 0.13% to $3.7790 today

--Up for four consecutive sessions

--Longest winning streak since Monday, April 18, 2022 when the market rose for four straight sessions

--Today's settlement value is the third lowest this year

--Off 23.33% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 0.55% from its 52-week low of $3.7585 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Down 12.04% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 23.33% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 0.55% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.7585 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Off 23.33% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 12.01%

--Year-to-date it is down 67.60 cents or 15.17%

