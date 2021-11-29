Comex Copper Settles the Month 1.25% Higher at $4.3370 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for December (new front month) delivery gained 5.35 cents per pound, or 1.25%(rounded) to $4.3370 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up five of the past seven sessions

--Off 9.24% from its 52-week high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 26.79% from its 52-week low of $3.4205 hit Monday, Nov. 30, 2020

--Rose 26.79% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.24% from its 2021 settlement high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 22.55% from its 2021 settlement low of $3.539 hit Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021

--Off 9.24% from its record high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 0.88%

--Year-to-date it is up 82.30 cents or 23.42%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-29-21 1400ET