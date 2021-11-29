Log in
Comex Copper Settles the Month 1.25% Higher at $4.3370 -- Data Talk

11/29/2021 | 02:00pm EST
Front Month Comex Copper for December (new front month) delivery gained 5.35 cents per pound, or 1.25%(rounded) to $4.3370 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 19, 2021

--Up five of the past seven sessions

--Off 9.24% from its 52-week high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 26.79% from its 52-week low of $3.4205 hit Monday, Nov. 30, 2020

--Rose 26.79% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.24% from its 2021 settlement high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Up 22.55% from its 2021 settlement low of $3.539 hit Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021

--Off 9.24% from its record high of $4.7785 hit Tuesday, May 11, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 0.88%

--Year-to-date it is up 82.30 cents or 23.42%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-29-21 1400ET

All news about LME COPPER CASH
02:00pComex Copper Settles the Month 1.25% Higher at $4.3370 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/26Comex Copper Ends the Week 2.88% Lower at $4.2815 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/24Comex Copper Settles 0.78% Higher at $4.4580 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/24Zambia Central Bank Hikes Key Lending Rate to 9% From 8.5% -- Update
DJ
11/23Comex Copper Settles 0.64% Higher at $4.4235 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/22Comex Copper Settles 0.29% Lower at $4.3955 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/22BHP Advances Plans to Combine Oil, Gas Unit With Woodside -- Update
DJ
11/22BHP and Woodside Agree to Create Energy Company
DJ
11/19Comex Copper Ends the Week 1.05% Lower at $4.4085 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/18Comex Copper Settles 0.87% Higher at $4.3100 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
Chart LME COPPER CASH
Duration : Period :
