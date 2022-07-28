Comex Copper Settles the Month 1.27% Higher at $3.4750 -- Data Talk

Front Month Comex Copper for August (new front month) delivery gained 4.35 cents per pound, or 1.27% to $3.4750 today

--Up for five consecutive sessions

--Up 17.30 cents or 5.24% over the last five sessions

--Longest winning streak since Monday, July 26, 2021 when the market rose for five straight sessions

--Up eight of the past 10 sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, July 8, 2022

--Off 29.50% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 8.24% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 23.12% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 29.50% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 8.24% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 29.50% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 6.45%

--Year-to-date it is down 98.00 cents or 22.00%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-28-22 1404ET