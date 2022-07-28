Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. LME Copper Cash
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

LME COPPER CASH
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
5730.00   -0.27%
02:05pComex Copper Settles the Month 1.27% Higher at $3.4750 -- Data Talk
DJ
07:53aShell Posts Record Quarterly Profit on Soaring Energy Prices -- Commodities Roundup
DJ
06:14aRio Tinto Enters Joint Venture to Exploit Guinea's Simandou Iron Ore Project
DJ
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languages

Comex Copper Settles the Month 1.27% Higher at $3.4750 -- Data Talk

07/28/2022 | 02:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Comex Copper for August (new front month) delivery gained 4.35 cents per pound, or 1.27% to $3.4750 today


--Up for five consecutive sessions

--Up 17.30 cents or 5.24% over the last five sessions

--Longest winning streak since Monday, July 26, 2021 when the market rose for five straight sessions

--Up eight of the past 10 sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, July 8, 2022

--Off 29.50% from its 52-week high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 8.24% from its 52-week low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 23.12% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 29.50% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Up 8.24% from its 2022 settlement low of $3.2105 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Off 29.50% from its record high of $4.929 hit Friday, March 4, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 6.45%

--Year-to-date it is down 98.00 cents or 22.00%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-28-22 1404ET

All news about LME COPPER CASH
02:05pComex Copper Settles the Month 1.27% Higher at $3.4750 -- Data Talk
DJ
07:53aShell Posts Record Quarterly Profit on Soaring Energy Prices -- Commodities Roundup
DJ
06:14aRio Tinto Enters Joint Venture to Exploit Guinea's Simandou Iron Ore Project
DJ
12:59aAnglo American 1st Half Earnings Fall Less Than Expected
DJ
07/27Gold Investment Remains Attractive Despite Demand Slip on Dollar Strength
DJ
07/27Rio Tinto's New Zealand Aluminum Smelter Looks to Operate Beyond Planned 2024 Closure
DJ
07/27Comex Copper Settles 1.39% Higher at $3.4295 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/27Rio Tinto CEO Confident China Can Fix Property Crisis Amid Muted Inflation
DJ
07/27Rio Tinto 1st Half Profit Falls 28%, Market Environment Worsens
DJ
07/26Comex Copper Settles 0.94% Higher at $3.3825 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
Chart LME COPPER CASH
Duration : Period :
LME Copper Cash Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart