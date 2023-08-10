By Nicholas Bariyo

The Democratic Republic of Congo's central bank more than doubled its benchmark lending rate to 25% from 11% as spiralling inflation and a weakening local currency pressure Africa's top copper and cobalt producer.

A tight monetary stance is needed to ease inflationary pressure and save the Congolese franc from further weakening, central bank governor Malangu Kabedi Mbuyi said in a statement on Thursday.

Congo's local currency has lost around 16% of its value against the dollar since the start of the year, according to the finance ministry. The inflation rate has remained in the double digits territory over the past two years, reaching 13.1% at the end of 2022, driven by higher food and energy prices. According to the International Monetary Fund, inflation soared to 16.6% at the end of May, despite two consecutive interest rate increments by the central bank since November last year.

"In a rather tense context, inflation and the depreciation of the Congolese franc accelerated, particularly since mid-July," Mbuyi said. "In view of the persistence inflationary pressures, the Monetary Policy Committee CPM has agreed to tighten further the monetary policy."

Congo, which produced 70% of the world's cobalt supplies in 2022, is grappling with a weakening currency blamed on increased public spending as the country prepares to hold presidential elections at the end of the year, according to the IMF.

Investments into Congo's mining industry have fuelled growth as miners pour billions of dollars to extract cobalt, a metal that is increasingly in demand as critical to clean energy transition. Copper production rose by nearly a third on year in 2022 to reach 2.2 million metric tons, while cobalt jumped 4% to 130,000 tons.

But uncertainties ahead of the general elections, effects of the war in Ukraine pose risks to the country's economy.

