LME Copper Cash       

LME COPPER CASH
Summary 
Summary

Copper declines on robust U.S. dollar, virus worries

09/24/2020 | 01:02am EDT

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Thursday as the U.S. dollar strengthened and as rising global cases of the novel coronavirus dashed hopes of a quick economic recovery.

The dollar held onto gains, making the greenback-priced metals more expensive for holders of other currencies, as signs of an economic slowdown in Europe and the United States revived fears about the fallout from a second virus wave.

"Metals are under pressure from the stronger dollar," said commodities broker Anna Stablum of Marex Spectron, adding that investors were reducing risk exposure as hopes have faded about more U.S. stimulus ahead of the U.S. presidential election.

"As they (virus cases) are rising again in parts of the United States and Europe, it means the recovery will be slower," she said. The global tally of infections crossed 31.7 million, with deaths at 971,130, as per a Reuters tally.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.7% to $6,556 a tonne by 0422 GMT, while the most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange declined 1.7% to 50,720 yuan ($7,440.55) a tonne.

FUNDAMENTALS

* China remained a net importer of aluminium for a second consecutive month, with August imports surging eightfold from a year earlier.

* ShFE aluminium hit its lowest since July 17 at 13,760 yuan a tonne, while zinc fell 1.5% to 19,350 yuan a tonne. LME nickel fell 0.9% to $14,295 a tonne and tin dropped 1% to $17,680 a tonne.

* The global nickel market surplus narrowed to 8,900 tonnes in July from an upwardly revised 14,700 tonnes the previous month, the International Nickel Study Group said on Wednesday.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

($1 = 6.8167 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Uttaresh.V)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.02% 6.8257 Delayed Quote.-1.94%
