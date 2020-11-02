Copper dips as dollar firms ahead of U.S. election outcome

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Copper futures fell on Monday, despite
better-than-expected manufacturing data from top consumer China,
as a firmer dollar ahead of the U.S. presidential election made
greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other
currencies.
The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange fell 0.3% to 51,040 yuan ($7,632.38) a
tonne by 0548 GMT, having touched 50,720 yuan a tonne earlier in
the session - its lowest since Sept. 30.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
dipped 0.1% to $6,715 a tonne.
"Copper is capped between positive Chinese manufacturing
data and a firm U.S. dollar ahead of the U.S. election," said
commodities broker Anna Stablum of Marex Spectron.
"A Biden win might be more positive to base metals' demand
in the longer term, but I think the dollar reaction will
outweigh all else," she added, referring to Democratic U.S.
presidential nominee Joe Biden.
China's manufacturing activity fastened at the quickest pace
in nearly a decade in October, but a steady U.S. dollar made
metals more expensive.
New rounds of coronavirus-driven lockdowns globally also
threatened the global economic recovery and demand for metals.
FUNDAMENTALS
* ShFE aluminium hit a 30-month high at 14,765 yuan
a tonne, while LME aluminium dipped 0.1% to $1,846 a
tonne.
* One party is holding 40-50% of LME aluminium inventories
and short-term futures, while the discount of LME cash over the
three-month contract tightened to $1.50 a tonne, its smallest
since December 2019, indicating less nearby supplies.
* "It is hard to get hold of aluminum units as most free
floating ingots are sucked into financing deals. The
attractiveness of these deals are easing as the curve is
tightening but we need to see tighter spreads for a longer
period to see a change in demand from players involved in the
financing game," Marex's Stablum added.
* The suspension of operations at Chile's Candelaria copper
mine continued on Friday with no signs of a resolution in a
contractual dispute between the company and two workers' unions.
($1 = 6.6873 yuan)
