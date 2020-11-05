Log in
Copper dips on firmer dollar; U.S. election results eyed

11/05/2020 | 10:23pm EST

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Friday as a slightly firmer dollar dented the appeal of greenback-priced metals, with investors exercising caution as the U.S. presidential election results continued to trickle in.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange dipped 0.1% to $6,845 a tonne by 0248 GMT, while the most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange declined 0.1% to 51,490 yuan ($7,763.17) a tonne.

The dollar steadied against many currencies, but traders say more losses are likely as hopes for a quick, large stimulus package from the United States faded.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME aluminium fell 0.2% to $1,894 a tonne, nickel declined 0.9% to $15,425 a tonne, and zinc slid 0.8% to $2,595 a tonne.

** ShFE aluminium rose 0.3% to 14,840 yuan a tonne and ShFE lead fell 0.7% to 14,250 yuan a tonne.

* The surplus in the global nickel market this year is set to narrow in 2021, research house Antaike said, as rising stainless steel and electric-vehicle batteries demand outpaced production growth.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

MARKETS NEWS

* A gauge of Asian shares was set to cling to a near three-year peak as the prospect of a divided U.S. legislature dimmed the chance of major policy changes.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0700 Germany Industrial Output MM Sept

0745 France Reserve Assets Total Oct

0830 UK Halifax House Prices MM Oct

1330 US Non-Farm Payrolls Oct

1330 US Unemployment Rate Oct

1330 US Average Earnings YY Oct

2000 US Federal Reserve issues Consumer Credit

for September

PRICES

Three month LME copper

Most active ShFE copper

Three month LME aluminium

Most active ShFE aluminium

Three month LME zinc

Most active ShFE zinc

Three month LME lead

Most active ShFE lead

Three month LME nickel

Most active ShFE nickel

Three month LME tin

Most active ShFE tin

ARBS ($1 = 6.6326 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; editing by Uttaresh.V)


