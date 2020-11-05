Copper dips on firmer dollar; U.S. election results eyed

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Friday as a slightly
firmer dollar dented the appeal of greenback-priced metals, with
investors exercising caution as the U.S. presidential election
results continued to trickle in.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
dipped 0.1% to $6,845 a tonne by 0248 GMT, while the most-traded
December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
declined 0.1% to 51,490 yuan ($7,763.17) a tonne.
The dollar steadied against many currencies, but
traders say more losses are likely as hopes for a quick, large
stimulus package from the United States faded.
FUNDAMENTALS
* LME aluminium fell 0.2% to $1,894 a tonne, nickel
declined 0.9% to $15,425 a tonne, and zinc slid
0.8% to $2,595 a tonne.
** ShFE aluminium rose 0.3% to 14,840 yuan a tonne
and ShFE lead fell 0.7% to 14,250 yuan a tonne.
* The surplus in the global nickel market this year is set
to narrow in 2021, research house Antaike said, as rising
stainless steel and electric-vehicle batteries demand outpaced
production growth.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click
or
MARKETS NEWS
* A gauge of Asian shares was set to cling to a near
three-year peak as the prospect of a divided U.S. legislature
dimmed the chance of major policy changes.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0700 Germany Industrial Output MM Sept
0745 France Reserve Assets Total Oct
0830 UK Halifax House Prices MM Oct
1330 US Non-Farm Payrolls Oct
1330 US Unemployment Rate Oct
1330 US Average Earnings YY Oct
2000 US Federal Reserve issues Consumer Credit
for September
ARBS
($1 = 6.6326 yuan)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; editing by Uttaresh.V)