Copper eases as virus worries outweigh vaccine hopes

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Prices of copper, often used as a gauge
of global economic health, dipped on Tuesday as concerns about
economic recovery due to a resurgence in COVID-19 cases
outweighed optimism over positive trial results in the
development of a vaccine.
The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange edged 0.3% lower at 51,880 yuan
($7,853.94) a tonne, while three-month copper on the London
Metal Exchange was unchanged at $6,916 a tonne by 0432
GMT, having risen as much as 0.6% earlier in the session on
hopes of a potential vaccine.
Pfizer Inc said its experimental vaccine was more
than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19, a major victory in
the war against a virus that has killed over a million people
and battered the world's economy.
"None of this unfortunately changes the near-term fact that
the global economy faces a challenging winter," said ING
analysts in a note, adding that renewed lockdowns in Europe and
risk of further U.S. restrictions will dampen the global growth.
While optimism over vaccine development boosted risk
appetite earlier in the session, uncertainties continued to loom
over the impact of surging COVID-19 cases in the United States
and Europe.
However, Brazil suspended a clinical trial for China's
Sinovac coronavirus vaccine, one of the world's front-runners,
citing a severe adverse event.
Meanwhile, official data on Tuesday showed that upstream
demand for industrial goods remained tepid overall in China, the
world's biggest copper consumer.
FUNDAMENTALS
* LME aluminium rose 0.7% to $1,907.50 a tonne, zinc
advanced 0.3% to $2,650.50 a tonne while ShFE nickel
climbed 1% to 117,890 yuan a tonne and ShFE zinc
was up 0.4% to 20,320 yuan a tonne.
* COLUMN-China's copper import boom leaves other metals
cold: Andy Home.
* Chile's copper industry could see some of its mines put
out of business if an early stage bill to protect glaciers
continues its march through Congress, Chilean mining trade group
Sonami said.
($1 = 6.6056 yuan)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)