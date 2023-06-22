June 22 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Thursday in tepid trade amid a lack of further stimulus news from top consumer China, which is on a public holiday for the rest of the week.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange declined 0.3% to $8.580.50 per metric ton at 0412 GMT, while the three-month aluminium contract rose 0.3% to $2,228.50, nickel increased 0.2% to $21,275.

LME zinc edged up 0.5% to $2,428.50 per metric ton, tin advanced 0.7% to $27,490, while lead was almost unchanged at $2,171.50.

The Chinese market is closed for a public holiday during June 22-23 and will reopen on June 26.

"Next week there will be an extension to the downside on metals prices until China adds more stimulus, but the Shanghai Futures Exchange will be back so there will be more trading volume," said a metals trader.

The supportive measures China announced, including widely-expected rate cuts, were "disappointing", the trader added.

China on Wednesday unveiled a $72 billion tax breaks package over four years for electric vehicles and green cars lending metals some support.

"It (the tax break) is not enough to kick start the economy, because it is not a firehose. Nonetheless, it is a good targeted approach," said the trader.

The market is still hoping China would release more measures to boost its economic growth following poor data.

A weaker dollar, weighed down by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's suggestion that market forecast of further U.S. rate increases was correct, supported metals prices as it made greenback-priced metals cheaper for holders of other currencies.

