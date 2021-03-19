Copper falls as dollar firms on higher U.S. yields

HANOI, March 19 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Friday as
the dollar firmed on the back of rising U.S. Treasury yields,
making greenback-priced metals more expensive for holders of
other currencies.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
down 0.9% to $8,973.50 a tonne by 0542 GMT, while the
most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
shed 0.8% to 66,600 yuan ($10,225.86) a tonne.
LME nickel dropped 0.4% to $15,970 a tonne,
aluminium was down 0.3% to $2,209 a tonne and ShFE
aluminium fell 1.4% to 17,450 yuan a tonne. SHFE nickel
declined 0.8% to 119,800 yuan a tonne.
U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rose on Thursday above 1.75%
for the first time in 14 months, pushing the dollar higher, as
investors digested the U.S. Federal Reserve's pushback against
expectations of any early interest rate hikes.
"The yields rising indeed brought more demand for the U.S.
dollar...(but) the Fed meeting was actually very bullish for
value or cyclical assets," said a Singapore-based metal trader.
"It is bullish for industrial activity and commodities
because money will flow out to emerging markets. Any dip in
metals is a chance to buy now."
FUNDAMENTALS
* Cancelled warrants for LME aluminium <MALSTX-TOTAL> -
metals earmarked for delivery rose to their highest since
February 2020 at 382,325 tonnes.
* China's aluminium imports in the first two months of 2021
rose 150.7% from a year earlier, customs data showed, as
overseas metal booked at favourable prices continued to flow
into the world's biggest aluminium market.
* The global nickel market surplus shrank to 8,400 tonnes in
January from a revised surplus of 14,700 tonnes in the previous
month, data from the International Nickel Study Group showed.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click
or
($1 = 6.5129 yuan)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Devika Syamnath and
Subhranshu Sahu)