Copper falls on rising inventories, fear of China's price control

HANOI, April 13 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Tuesday,
as increasing inventories in global exchanges and worries about
possible governmental price control measures in top consumer
China weighed on sentiment, despite data showing solid copper
imports in the first quarter.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell
0.1% to $8,850 a tonne by 0543 GMT, while the most-traded May
copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
declined 0.3% to 65,890 yuan ($10,058.31) a tonne.
Inventories in LME-approved warehouses <MCUSTX-TOTAL> hit
165,625 tonnes, their highest since Nov. 11, while stockpiles in
warehouses tracked by ShFE <CU-STX-SGH> have been hovering
around their 11-month high.
A rise in the prices of global commodities has led to
Chinese top officials emphasizing the need to cap prices to
reduce cost for firms and control inflation.
However, China's January-March copper imports were the
highest first-quarter amount since at least 2008, on rising
demand and easing logistics issues.
"(There's been) too much good news baked in, so much so that
looking forward, there is expectation of tighter monetary
conditions and (China's) State Reserve Bureau's release of
supplies to help industrial firms cope with rising raw material
cost," said a Singapore-based metals trader.
"But I think this is a dip to buy anything between here and
$8,800 is worth picking up," the trader said, adding that data
were backward looking.
FUNDAMENTALS
* LME aluminium rose 0.4% to $2,270.50 a tonne, zinc
advanced 0.4% to $2,768 a tonne, while ShFE aluminium
increased 1.5% to 17,670 yuan a tonne and ShFE zinc
fell 1.5% to 21,430 yuan a tonne.
* ShFE nickel dropped 2.5% to 121,430 yuan a tonne,
tracking overnight loss in London after Russia's Nornickel
said it would fully restart operations this month at a
major mine hit by flooding, earlier than expected.
($1 = 6.5508 yuan)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Rashmi
Aich)