Copper falls on virus surge, weak dollar limits losses

April 21 (Reuters) - Copper fell on Wednesday following
concerns that a resurgence of COVID-19 infections in some major
economies, such as India and Japan, will slow global economic
recovery and dampen metals demand, although a weak U.S. dollar
limited losses.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
slipped 0.1% to $9,311 a tonne by 0742 GMT, while the
most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange dropped 0.9% to 68,720 yuan ($10,577.52) a
tonne.
London copper touched $9,483 a tonne in the previous
session, its highest since Feb. 25, supported by strong demand
and tight supply.
"Copper gave up some of the recent gains amid the broader
decline in risk appetite," ANZ senior commodity strategist
Daniel Hynes said. "Concern continues to mount over rising cases
of COVID-19 in Asia."
Japan's government is considering a state of emergency for
Tokyo and Osaka as new COVID-19 case numbers surged, while India
has been hit by another wave of infections that has overwhelmed
hospitals in major cities.
The weak dollar, which hovered just above a
seven-week low versus its major rivals, lent some support to
base metals. A weaker dollar makes greenback-priced metals more
attractive to holders of other currencies.
FUNDAMENTALS
* LME aluminium rose 0.4% to $2,319 a tonne, zinc
slipped 0.4% to $2,801.50 a tonne, nickel gained
0.6% to $16,135 a tonne, lead shed 0.5% to $2,020.50 a
tonne, and tin lost 0.3% to $26,740 a tonne.
* ShFE aluminium dropped 0.7% to 18,010 yuan a
tonne, nickel slipped 0.2% to 120,850 yuan a tonne,
zinc slumped 1.6% to 21,445 yuan a tonne, lead
lost 0.3% to 15,195 yuan a tonne, and tin fell 0.5% to
183,910 yuan a tonne.
* Peru's presidential front-runner has proposed
nationalising mining and redrafting the Andean country's
Constitution, raising risks to mining investment in the world's
no. 2 copper producer.
($1 = 6.4988 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by
Uttaresh.V, Shounak Dasgupta and Barbara Lewis)