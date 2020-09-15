Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  LME Copper Cash       

LME COPPER CASH
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryAll News

Copper giant Peru's economy contracted 11.7% in July

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/15/2020 | 01:08pm EDT

LIMA, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Peru's economy shrank 11.71% in July versus the same month a year earlier, the Andean country's government said on Tuesday, the fifth straight month of contraction due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, though shallower than previous months.

July's drop was slightly better than a 12.2% contraction forecast by analysts and improved from an 18% fall in June, a 32.7% drop in May and a historic decline of 40.5% in April, when mining activity stalled for the world's No. 2 copper producer.

The INEI statistics bureau said the mining and hydrocarbons sector contracted 6.22% in July, better than the 14.44% drop in June, amid lower production of gold, silver, lead, iron and copper. Mining represents 60% of Peru's total exports.

The bureau also said the unemployment rate in Lima, an important indicator, increased in the rolling June-August three-month period to 15.6% of the working age population, almost triple the level a year earlier.

Peru imposed a quarantine in mid-March to curb the pandemic. But since May it has started to lift restrictions to reactivate the economy, which the central bank estimates will contract 12.5% in 2020, the biggest drop in 30 years.

The country has 733,860 confirmed COVID-19 cases, the fifth- highest in the world, with 30,812 fatalities. It has the worst per capita fatality rate in the world, a Reuters tally shows. (Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Dan Grebler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about LME COPPER CASH
01:08pCopper giant Peru's economy contracted 11.7% in July
RE
06:05aCopper near 2-year high as Chinese factory output accelerates
RE
01:31aLondon copper hits one-week high on strong China data
RE
09/14BHP Says Pandemic Weighed on CEO's Annual Bonus
DJ
09/14Demand cheer helps copper hold near 26-month peak
RE
09/14Copper hovers below two-year highs as physical demand dims
RE
09/11Copper slips on strong dollar, China demand hopes limit losses
RE
09/11Rio Tinto Chief Exits Over Site Destruction -- WSJ
DJ
09/11Copper hits 1-week low as dollar rebounds, LME inventory rises
RE
09/11China metal recycling body sees 2020 copper scrap imports down 50%
RE
More news
Chart LME COPPER CASH
Duration : Period :
LME Copper Cash Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group