(Reuters) - Copper and gold are expected to see the largest immediate price boost in the commodities sector from potential U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate cuts, analysts at Goldman Sachs said.

"The immediate price boost from a Fed driven 100 basis point decline in U.S. 2-year rates is the largest for metals, especially copper (6%), and then gold (3%), followed by oil (3%)," Goldman Sachs said in a Feb. 20 note.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)