Copper hits 29-month high on vaccine hope and Biden win

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Copper hit its highest in more
than two years on Monday after news of progress on a coronavirus
vaccine and investor optimism over global trade after Joe
Biden's U.S. election victory.
Metals were also boosted by hopes of containing the COVID-19
pandemic and resulting economic stress after Pfizer Inc
said that its experimental vaccine was more than 90% effective
based on initial data from a large study.
"There is definitely euphoria in the market at the moment
after the news of the vaccine. This will drive cyclical
commodities like copper even further," said Commerzbank analyst
Daniel Briesemann.
"But there is still a long way to go until the vaccine is
delivered. I think markets will calm down again. It will take a
long time before we all profit from a vaccine."
Investors were also buying trade-exposed currencies on
expectations that a calmer White House would bring better
diplomacy and less trade angst.
The U.S. dollar sagged, meanwhile, making dollar-priced
metals more attractive to holders of other
currencies.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME)
rose 1.4% to $7,046 a tonne by 1250 GMT, its highest
since June 2018.
"Copper is benefiting from a very strong risk-on rally
driven by a weaker dollar after the election last week," said
Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in
Copenhagen.
CHINA EXPORTS: Chinese exports grew at the fastest pace in
19 months in October, while imports also rose, as the world's
top copper consumer continued to recover from its
coronavirus-driven slump early this year.
China accounts for nearly half of global copper consumption
estimated at about 24 million tonnes.
PREMIUMS: Chilean state-owned miner Codelco agreed a
contract with a major Chinese buyer for 20,000-30,000 tonnes of
annual copper supply at a premium of $88 a tonne in 2021,
sources said.
OTHER METALS: Aluminium gained 1.3% to $1,927 a
tonne, zinc rose 1.5% to $2,676, lead added 0.8%
to $1,857, tin edged up 0.4% to 18,425 and nickel
jumped 3.5% to $15,900.
