Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  LME Copper Cash       

LME COPPER CASH
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

Copper hits 29-month high on vaccine hope and Biden win

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/09/2020 | 07:53am EST

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Copper hit its highest in more than two years on Monday after news of progress on a coronavirus vaccine and investor optimism over global trade after Joe Biden's U.S. election victory.

Metals were also boosted by hopes of containing the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic stress after Pfizer Inc said that its experimental vaccine was more than 90% effective based on initial data from a large study.

"There is definitely euphoria in the market at the moment after the news of the vaccine. This will drive cyclical commodities like copper even further," said Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann.

"But there is still a long way to go until the vaccine is delivered. I think markets will calm down again. It will take a long time before we all profit from a vaccine."

Investors were also buying trade-exposed currencies on expectations that a calmer White House would bring better diplomacy and less trade angst.

The U.S. dollar sagged, meanwhile, making dollar-priced metals more attractive to holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose 1.4% to $7,046 a tonne by 1250 GMT, its highest since June 2018.

"Copper is benefiting from a very strong risk-on rally driven by a weaker dollar after the election last week," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.

CHINA EXPORTS: Chinese exports grew at the fastest pace in 19 months in October, while imports also rose, as the world's top copper consumer continued to recover from its coronavirus-driven slump early this year.

China accounts for nearly half of global copper consumption estimated at about 24 million tonnes.

PREMIUMS: Chilean state-owned miner Codelco agreed a contract with a major Chinese buyer for 20,000-30,000 tonnes of annual copper supply at a premium of $88 a tonne in 2021, sources said.

OTHER METALS: Aluminium gained 1.3% to $1,927 a tonne, zinc rose 1.5% to $2,676, lead added 0.8% to $1,857, tin edged up 0.4% to 18,425 and nickel jumped 3.5% to $15,900. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala Additional reporting by Mai Nguyen Editing by David Goodman)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PFIZER INC. 0.03% 36.4 Delayed Quote.-7.10%
PFIZER LIMITED -0.08% 4925.15 End-of-day quote.16.60%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about LME COPPER CASH
07:53aCopper hits 29-month high on vaccine hope and Biden win
RE
05:00aENEOS : JX Nippon Mining to buy partner's stakes in Chile's Caserones copper min..
RE
04:29aShanghai exchange sets delivery fee, names warehouses for bonded copper contr..
RE
12:15aLME copper lingers around $7,000 as Biden's win weakens dollar
RE
11/08Copper rises as dollar weakens after Biden wins U.S. election
RE
11/08China copper imports rise 43.4 y/y in Oct, set annual peak in just 10 months
RE
11/07China copper imports rise 43.4 y/y in Oct, set annual peak in just 10 months
RE
11/07China copper imports rose 43.4 y/y in Oct, set annual peak in just 10 months
RE
11/05Copper dips on firmer dollar; U.S. election results eyed
RE
11/05Copper climbs as dollar sinks, share markets rally
RE
More news
Chart LME COPPER CASH
Duration : Period :
LME Copper Cash Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group