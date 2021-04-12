Copper loses ground on fears of Chinese commodities price caps

LONDON, April 12 (Reuters) - Copper prices slipped on Monday
on worries that top metals consumer China wants to put a lid on
surging commodity prices to head off potential inflation.
Concern about faltering demand and rising copper inventories
also weighed on the market.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME)
was down 0.6% at $8,875 a tonne by 1055 GMT.
Copper has gained about 30% over the past five months,
having touched a 9-1/2 year peak of $9,617 in late February.
Shanghai copper declined 1.8% to 65,690 yuan a
tonne.
"The real focus right now is those very high PPI (producer
price index) numbers, both from China and the U.S., and China
potentially implementing measures to curb commodities-led
inflation," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo
Bank in Copenhagen.
Chinese factory gate prices (PPI) in March rose at their
fastest annual pace in nearly three years, data showed on
Friday.
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang emphasised the need to strengthen
market regulation of raw materials to ease the cost pressure of
enterprises amid rising global commodities prices, China's
official Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday. (https://bit.ly/2PV89K7)
Metals markets had welcomed U.S. President Joe Biden's plan
to spend $2.3 trillion to improve U.S. infrastructure, but
Republicans have been wary.
"I think there's also quite a lot of uncertainty related to
whether Biden will be able to get his infrastructure bill
through," Hansen said.
* LME copper inventories <MCUSTX-TOTAL> touched their
highest in five months on Monday, having more than doubled since
the start of March.
* Also weighing on the market were indications of weak
demand in China as the Yangshan copper premium <SMM-CUYP-CN>
fell to $51 a tonne, its lowest since Nov. 20.
* Russia's Nornickel said on Monday that it would fully
restart operations this month - earlier than previously expected
- at one of two major mines hit by flooding.
LME nickel slid 2.2% to $16,255 a tonne.
* LME aluminium added 0.2% to $2,267.50 a tonne,
lead rose 0.2% to $1,981.50, zinc shed 1.3% to
$2,793 and tin lost 0.4% to $25,650.
($1 = 6.5526 yuan)
(Additional reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi
Editing by David Goodman
)