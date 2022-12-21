Copper market in 46,000 tonne surplus in October ICSG

Dec 21 (Reuters) - The world's refined copper market saw a 46,000 tonne surplus in October, compared with a deficit of 85,000 tonnes in September, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said in its latest monthly bulletin.

World refined copper output in October was 2.2 million tonnes, while consumption was 2.16 million tonnes.

For the first ten months of the year, the market was in a 307,000 tonne deficit compared with a 271,000 tonne deficit in the same period a year earlier, the ICSG said. (Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)