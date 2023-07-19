
By Arshreet  Singh
       July 19 (Reuters) - Major North American copper miners
are likely to report a fall in second-quarter profits, as global
growth concerns dented realized prices for the red metal and
labor costs remained high.
    Freeport-McMoRan, Southern Copper and Teck
Resources are estimated to post a combined adjusted
profit of $1.53 billion for the April-June quarter, according to
data from Refinitiv, compared with $2.63 billion a year earlier.
    The average copper price fell about 11% to $3.85 per pound
during the period, as per CFRA Research.
    "Copper prices fell considerably in the first part of
second-quarter before finding a bottom in late May, at which
point it was able to regain some lost ground," said Steve
Schoffstall of Sprott Asset Management.
    He blamed fears of slowing global growth, particularly in
top consumer China, for the decline in prices.
    The drop knocked Freeport-McMoRan's earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) by
about $110 million, Wolfe Research said in a research note.
    Freeport, which operates the low-cost, high-grade Grasberg
mine in Indonesia, is also awaiting an export permit after the
Southeast Asian nation banned raw mineral exports. The company
has not shipped its materials since June 10 following the expiry
of its export permit.
    Bernstein sees labor costs, which account for 28% of site
production costs, further decreasing margins for Freeport.
    Southern Copper, on the other hand, may have the best chance
to post a year-on-year rise in adjusted earnings, said Matthew
Miller, analyst at CFRA Research, on higher production.
    Freeport-McMoRan is set to launch the second-quarter
earnings season for miners on Thursday, with Southern Copper,
First Quantum and Teck scheduled to report next week.
    
 Company           Refinitiv Q2     Refinitiv Q2
                   EPS estimate     revenue estimate
 Freeport-McMoRan  34 cents         $5.54 billion
 Southern Copper   82 cents         $2.51 billion
 Teck Resources    C$1.28           C$3.63 billion
 Company           Recommendation                    Median
                                                     Price
                                                     Target
 Freeport-McMoRan  11 of 22 analysts rate the stock  $45.61
                   "buy" or higher, 10 "hold" and    
                   one "sell"                        
 Southern Copper   Five of 11 analysts rate the      $62.74
                   stock "hold" and six "sell" or    
                   lower                             
 Teck Resources    Nine of 11 analysts rate the      C$67.65
                   stock "buy" or higher and two     
                   "hold"                            
    

    
 (Reporting by Arshreet Singh; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)