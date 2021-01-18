Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  LME Copper Cash       

LME COPPER CASH
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

Copper prices gain as China's solid economic data supports

01/18/2021 | 10:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HANOI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Copper advanced on Tuesday, as stronger-than-expected economic data from top consumer China lent support, though rising COVID-19 infections globally weighed on prices and assuaged expectations of a swift economic recovery.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.1% to $7,979.50 a tonne by 0322 GMT, while the most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange increased 0.4% to 58,940 yuan a tonne.

China posted on Monday solid economic growth data in the last quarter of 2020, affirming that the world's second-biggest economy is well on track for a recovery from the pandemic slump.

However, China on Tuesday reported more than 100 new virus cases for the seventh day in its worst domestic outbreak since last March, fuelling worries of further movement curbs that could dampen the economic recovery.

Virus infections in other major economies remained high.

LME aluminium dipped 0.1% to $1,970.50 a tonne, nickel rose 0.3% to $18,110 a tonne while zinc advanced 0.4% to $2,694 a tonne.

ShFE aluminium dropped 0.9% to 14,795 yuan a tonne and lead fell 0.7% to 14,890 yuan a tonne, while nickel advanced 0.5% to 133,870 yuan a tonne and zinc increased 0.4% to 20,345 yuan a tonne.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Aluminium's extensive price rally of recent months is likely to stall this year as China ramps up production and creates a surplus that will offset predicted shortages in the United States, Europe and Japan.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares climbed as investors wagered China's economic strength would help underpin regional growth, even as pandemic lockdowns threaten to lengthen the road to recovery in the West.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0700 Germany HICP Final YY Dec

1000 Germany Zew Economic Sentiment Jan

1000 Germany Zew Current Conditions Jan

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.05% 6.4899 Delayed Quote.-0.23%
All news about LME COPPER CASH
03:52aCopper prices gain as China's solid economic data supports
RE
12:04aRio Tinto Expects Stimulus, China Strength to Support Commodity Demand -- Com..
DJ
01/18Rio Tinto Records Slight Lift in Annual Australian Iron-Ore Shipments
DJ
01/18DGAP-PVR : Aurubis AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [t..
DJ
01/18Copper rises on strong economic data from top metals buyer China
RE
01/18Gold Springs Resource's Affiliate World Copper Ltd. to Start Trade on TSX Ven..
MT
01/18New World Resources Encounters Thick Mineralization at Antler Copper Project;..
MT
01/18Copper rises as upbeat China economic data lifts demand outlook
RE
01/18Copper rises as China's speedy economic growth lifts demand outlook
RE
01/18EAGLE MOUNTAIN MINING : Restarts Drilling at Oracle Ridge Copper Project in Ariz..
MT
More news
Chart LME COPPER CASH
Duration : Period :
LME Copper Cash Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ