Aug 31 (Reuters) - Aurubis, Europe's largest copper producer, said on Thursday it has identified "considerable discrepancies" in target metal inventory.

The company said related damages might be in the low, three-digit-million-euro range, and the losses will impact fiscal 2022/23 results. (Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)