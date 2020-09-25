Copper rebounds on subdued dollar; set for first weekly loss in seven

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Copper prices on Friday rebounded from a
one-month low hit in the previous session, as a weaker U.S.
dollar boosted the appeal for greenback-priced metals, while
hopes of more stimulus in the United States also aided the
sentiment.
The dollar dipped from a two-month peak, but was on track
for its biggest weekly gains in near six months as doubts
persisted on whether Washington can overcome divisions to agree
on a stimulus package.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose
0.8% to $6,578.50 a tonne by 0432 GMT. However, it was on track
for its first weekly loss since early August.
The most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange ended the morning session up 0.1% at
50,900 yuan ($7,466.63) a tonne.
Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives are working
on a $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package that could be
voted on next week, a key lawmaker said on Thursday.
"The constant calls from Fed officials to provide additional
fiscal support to the economy seemed to (have) jolted lawmakers
into action," ANZ analysts said in a note.
"But it is difficult to see a material package being agreed
given election-related tensions in Washington," said James
Knightley, chief international economist at ING.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Global copper smelting activity recovered in August,
mainly due to a jump in activity in North America, data from
satellite surveillance of copper plants showed.
* Tin prices are due to extend their rally next year as
China stocks up on the metal due to a recovery in demand for
electronic goods.
* On the LME, aluminium gained 0.5%, zinc
climbed 1.4%, nickel added 1.4%, lead advanced
0.5%, and tin jumped 1.6%.
* In Shanghai, aluminium rose 0.4%, zinc
slipped 0.4%, nickel gained 0.7%, lead fell
1.2%, and tin slumped 1%.
* For the top stories in metals, click or
(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Devika
Syamnath and Rashmi Aich)