Copper rises as Trump returns to White House

Oct 6 (Reuters) - London copper rose on Tuesday as investor
sentiment improved on U.S. President Donald Trump's return to
the White House after receiving COVID-19 treatment at a
hospital, allaying concerns over political uncertainty.
Trump told Americans "to get out there" and not fear
COVID-19 following a three-night hospital stay.
"The markets all started to follow the Dow again which
rallied on the news of President Trump returning to the White
House where he promptly made a speech saying this is not so bad
get out there and get back to a life," Kingdom Futures Director
Malcolm Freeman said in a note.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose
0.2% to $6,541.50 a tonne by 0712 GMT, while aluminium
advanced 0.6% to $1,786 a tonne, zinc gained 0.5% to
$2,337 a tonne and lead was up 1% at $1,774.50 a tonne.
Meanwhile, a workers' union at the Candelaria copper mine in
Chile rejected a contract offer from Canada's Lundin Mining,
raising the possibility of a strike.
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary
Steven Mnuchin spoke by phone for about an hour on Monday on
coronavirus economic relief, which would boost demand for
copper, and were preparing to talk again on Tuesday.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The discount on LME cash copper over the three-month
contract <CMCU0-3> stretched to $14.25 a tonne, its biggest
since June. 22, indicating abundant nearby supplies.
* UK-based Amalgamated Metal Trading has opened an office in
Singapore with a view to expanding its non-ferrous, ferrous and
precious metals client base in Southeast Asia and Australia.
* Peru's miners hope to have their workforce back up to full
strength by the end of the year after being slammed by the
coronavirus pandemic, the country's energy and mines minister
said on Monday.
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)