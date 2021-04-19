Copper rises as global recovery hopes fuel sentiment

HANOI, April 19 (Reuters) - Copper prices advanced on Monday
as ramped-up vaccine rollouts and more countries emerging from
lockdowns boosted hopes of a steady global economic recovery and
more demand for metals.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
up 2% at $9,397 a tonne by 0636 GMT, while the most-traded June
copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
climbed 1.1% to 69,540 yuan ($10,664.99) a tonne.
Governments of major economies have so far signalled stable
policy outlook to nurture their recovery from the impacts of the
pandemic, while more people are getting vaccinated against the
novel coronavirus.
"We expect the global economy to peak in the second half of
the year," said Huatai Futures in a note, adding that global
central banks might start to tighten their policies from August,
pressuring risky assets.
Copper, often used as a gauge of global economic health, is
also set to benefit from an expected U.S. infrastructure bill
and demand from the renewable and electric vehicle sectors.
LME copper inventories <MCUSTX-TOTAL> fell for the second
straight session, albeit only slightly, while the premium of
cash copper over the three-month contract <CMCU0-3> rose to $16
a tonne, indicating tightening nearby supplies.
However, stockpiles of copper in ShFE warehouses
<CU-STX-SGH> hit an 11-month high of 202,464 tonnes last week,
while Yangshan premium <SMM-CUYP-CN> hovered near a five-month
low.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Nickel prices fell 1.2% to $16,160 a tonne on the LME
and were down 1.4% to 121,270 yuan a tonne on ShFE
, as rising ore supply from the Philippines where the
rainy season just ended pressured prices.
* LME aluminium rose 1.2% to $2,343.50 a tonne, zinc
advanced 0.7% to $2,876.50 a tonne, while ShFE aluminium
fell 0.2% to 18,180 yuan a tonne and tin
climbed 1.3% to 184,930 yuan a tonne.
($1 = 6.5204 yuan)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and
Sherry Jacob-Phillips)